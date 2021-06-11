Hot and steamy weather rolls on for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As the Red River Balloon Rally opens to the public later today we are tracking another hot and sunny day ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are again in the upper 70s and will be rising into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. As we head through the weekend and into next week we are tracking generally more of the same with highs in the 90s and dry weather. The potential exception would be Sunday where we could see some afternoon showers or storms.

We are tracking a dry, but very hot start to the Red River Balloon Rally. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you are dress comfortably as it will be another scorcher for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are again on the muggy side and we are expecting highs to be even slightly warmer than what we saw on Thursday with highs reaching towards the mid-90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures around the 100 degree mark. So while it will be dry for the Red River Balloon Rally you want to make sure that you are dressed comfortably and drink plenty of water.

As we head through the weekend we are expecting generally more of the same for the region. Temperatures both days should be in the 90s with perhaps Sunday being slightly cooler than Saturday. The reason for this is that there is some potential for scattered showers during the afternoon hours. But while we could see some wet weather Sunday we should be in good shape for the second half of the Red River Balloon Rally on Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking generally dry and hot weather for the region. Some isolated showers are again possible on Monday, but the week will be dominated by heat and humidity as we truly start to lock into our typical summer pattern. But towards the end of the week and really next weekend we continue to see indications of potential tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico. While there are still a lot of uncertainties it is appearing more and more likely we could be referring to ‘Bill’ in the western Gulf by this time next Friday.

In the meantime, enjoy the Red River Balloon Rally and stay cool! Have a great day!

