Hot, humid weekend with slim rain chances

Summertime is in full swing across the ArkLaTex. We’re tracking more heat and humidity over the weekend and into next week. A little rain is possible here and there, but no widespread wet weather is expected through next week. We’re also watching the tropics get active again with Gulf of Mexico development showing up toward the end of next week.

A line of storms is expected to our north late this evening in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Much of this will fall apart as it heads south in our direction, but a few overnight showers or storms can’t be ruled out especially around and north of I-30. Temperatures will settle back into the mid 70s.

We’ll heat back up again on Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s. Adding in the humidity it will feel closer to 100. A stray shower may pop-up, but most of us will remain dry with rain chances only sitting at 10%.

A few more showers and storms are possible again on Sunday, but should remain sparse in coverage with rain chances sitting at 20%. A quick downpour is possible for those that see rain. Otherwise more hot and steamy weather is ahead with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Next week promises more of the same. Warm, muggy mornings in the 70s followed by hot, humid afternoons in the low to mid 90s. Isolated hit and miss showers or storms are possible most afternoons, but not everyone will see rain on any given day.

Toward the end of the week tropical development in the Gulf is still showing up in the data. Lots of details are yet to be worked out including track and intensity of any system that forms. We’ll keep you First Alert as the forecast becomes clearer.

Have a great weekend!

