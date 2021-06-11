Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

The Good Stuff: The Unlikely Hero

Rawlis Leslie, Jr helped officers pull off a bridge rescue
Bossier City police officers rush in to rescue a person on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on...
Bossier City police officers rush in to rescue a person on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on June 1.(Bossier City PD)
By Doug Warner
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Coincidence or predestined? Believe what you want — but there is no denying that the quick actions of two Bossier City police officers and a Good Samaritan saved a life on June 1 on top of the Shreveport-Barksdale bridge.

“I knew something had to be done,” stated Corporal Matthew Bragg when asked last week about the moment he sprinted to the wall of the bridge, wrapping his arms around a young lady in distress who had climbed over the concrete barrier.

Officer Brandon Bailey and Cpl. Matthew Bragg led the rescue on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge...
Officer Brandon Bailey and Cpl. Matthew Bragg led the rescue on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on June 1.(KSLA)

That is about the time Rawlis Leslie and his wife C.C. first noticed Bragg, then a second officer, Brandon Bailey, holding on to her.

“That could have pulled them over,” Leslie explained. “They were not going to let her go, I could see that.”

Rawlis whipped his truck to a stop just ahead of Bailey’s police unit, got out, and sprinted over to help.

Good Samaritan Rawlis Leslie helps officer save a person on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on...
Good Samaritan Rawlis Leslie helps officer save a person on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on June 1.(Bossier City PD)

“All I saw was this blue shirt coming at me asking, ‘Can I help?’, and I said, ‘Please’,” recalled Bragg.

Within seconds, and with the strength of all three men, they were able to pull her to safety.

Commenting on Leslie’s sudden appearance on the bridge, Bragg shared that he felt Leslie was “the perfect person, at the right time, at the right place.”

It is hard to argue that line of thinking, especially after learning many years ago Leslie was a part of another bridge-top rescue while living in Florida, and once helped two other men lift a car off of a pregnant woman after a crash.

But if you ask Leslie, he feels he’s far from perfect, that this moment really came at a rough time for him, and happened at the very last place he wanted to be — on a bridge.

“That’s the problem. I don’t like going over bridges,” admitted Leslie.

The Leslie family, Rawlis, his wife C.C., and daughter Khloe along with KSLA's Doug Warner
The Leslie family, Rawlis, his wife C.C., and daughter Khloe along with KSLA's Doug Warner(KSLA)

He said he has had an anxiety attack while driving over a bridge in the past. He associates it with an incident when he was in the Army many years ago when he was seriously injured while his convoy was crossing a bridge.

In fact, at the very moment of the June 1 rescue, he was crossing the Shreveport-Barksdale bridge on his way to a therapy appointment at the Veteran’s Affairs Overton-Brooks Hospital.

Leslie shared, from that time forward, his life in many ways has been a struggle.

And no matter the assurances from his children and wife C.C., he admitted, at times, he feels like he’s failed his family.

“Most of my PTSD feels like I’m a failure to my family.”

His toughest admission of all — “I was suicidal.”

He’s not been faced with those sort of thoughts recently — but he knows he’s still a work in progress.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Morgan Jr., 55
Shreveport contractor arrested after allegedly scamming woman out of $30k+
Image from the scene on Albert Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting on Albert Avenue
Allen Waller, 29, was fatally shot over a lawn care dispute with a neighbor's landscaper,...
Man killed over grass clippings dispute with neighbor’s landscaper
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Hwy. 2

Latest News

We are tracking more toasty weather ahead for the ArkLaTex with potential tropical development...
Hot start to the Red River Balloon Rally
Federal unemployment benefit could end
Louisiana could end federal unemployment benefit
Image from the scene on Albert Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting on Albert Avenue
“They’re attracted to lights maybe on porches or in areas close to the houses that have water....
How many ways can you kill a mosquito?