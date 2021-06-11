Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Dr. Maggio retirement reception set for June 23

Dr. Chris Maggio (NSU)
Dr. Chris Maggio (NSU)(KALB)
By NSU
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University will host a retirement reception honoring Dr. Chris Maggio for his leadership and service to the Northwestern State University campus.  The reception will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 in Orville. Hanchey Gallery, 140 Central Avenue.

Maggio will retire on June 30 after more than 33 years of service to Northwestern State, the last four as president.

Maggio earned a bachelor’s degree from NSU in 1985 and a master’s degree from the university in 1991.  He received a doctorate degree from Grambling State University in 2002.

A lifelong resident of Natchitoches, he taught and coached for two years at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Natchitoches before becoming an assistant track and field and cross country coach at Northwestern in 1988.  Over the years, Maggio served NSU as Head Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Coach, Assistant Athletic Director, Director of Admissions, Director of Enrollment Services, Director of Alumni and Development, Dean of Students and Assistant Provost, Assistant Vice President for External Affairs and Vice President for the Student Experience.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene on Albert Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting on Albert Avenue
Federal unemployment benefit could end
Louisiana could end federal unemployment benefit
Robert Bridges, 37
Benton man faces 50 charges for alleged sex crimes against juveniles
Bossier City police officers rush in to rescue a person on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on...
The Good Stuff: The Unlikely Hero

Latest News

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was stabbed in the abdomen. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital.
Man fighting for life after stabbing; suspect sought
Criminal justice reform advocates applaud Louisiana lawmakers on recent crime bills
Photo of $100 bills.
How will Louisiana taxpayers be impacted if the so-called “tax swap” package becomes reality?
Rolling down the Red River
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19