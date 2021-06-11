Dr. Maggio retirement reception set for June 23

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University will host a retirement reception honoring Dr. Chris Maggio for his leadership and service to the Northwestern State University campus. The reception will take place from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 in Orville. Hanchey Gallery, 140 Central Avenue.

Maggio will retire on June 30 after more than 33 years of service to Northwestern State, the last four as president.

Maggio earned a bachelor’s degree from NSU in 1985 and a master’s degree from the university in 1991. He received a doctorate degree from Grambling State University in 2002.

A lifelong resident of Natchitoches, he taught and coached for two years at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Natchitoches before becoming an assistant track and field and cross country coach at Northwestern in 1988. Over the years, Maggio served NSU as Head Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Coach, Assistant Athletic Director, Director of Admissions, Director of Enrollment Services, Director of Alumni and Development, Dean of Students and Assistant Provost, Assistant Vice President for External Affairs and Vice President for the Student Experience.

