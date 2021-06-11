Yokem Connection
Beto O’Rourke visits Texarkana to speak on voter rights

Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Fred Gamble
Updated: 20 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Former Democratic Presidential Primary candidate and congressman from El Paso, Beto O’Rourke, is traveling the state of Texas registering to be a volunteer deputy registrar, which allows him to register voters.

KSLA caught up with O’Rourke at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston. O’Rourke said he is trying to educate citizens about voter rights.

The former congressman was critical of legislators over Texas Senate Bill 7, relating to election security. O’Rourke said the answer to what he considers a problem is giving support to the bill, ”For The People Act,” before the U.S. Senate.

“It would help stop voter suppression in Texas, making it easier for eligible voters to cast a ballot. It would get big money out of our politics. It would stop gerrymandering in the state and it would make Election Day a national holiday,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke is holding a “For The People” discussion in Texarkana at the event center in the 2100 block of Texas Boulevard. The event kicks off on Friday, June 11, at 6 p.m.

