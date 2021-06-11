Yokem Connection
Benton man faces 50 charges for alleged sex crimes against juveniles

Robert Bridges, 37
By Daffney Dawson
Updated: 22 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, more charges have been added to a Benton man that was arrested on multiple charges related to sex crimes against juveniles.

Robert Bridges, 37, of Benton, was first arrested on May 28, 2021, for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13.

After his initial booking into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility, detectives continued to work on this case. On June 10, additional charges were added.

As of now, there are a total of five victims in this case, with the possibility of more victims, and more charges to be levied against Bridges.

Below are the counts of charges and the bonds set against Bridges thus far.

For the arrest date of 5/28/21:

  • First-Degree Rape of Victim Under 13 years of Age (2 counts) - $500,000
  • Oral Sexual Battery (3 counts) - $150,000
  • Indecent Behavior with Juveniles (3 counts) - $250,000.00
  • Pornography Involving Juveniles (1 count) - $150,000
  • Sexual Abuse of an Animal (2 counts) - $150,000
  • Failure to Register and Notify as Sex Offender or Child Predator (1 count) - $45,000

For the arrest date of 6/10/21:

  • First Degree Rape of Victim Under 13 years of Age (10 counts) - $250,000
  • Oral Sexual Battery (18 counts) - $75,000
  • Sexual Battery (10 counts) - $75,000

Detectives continue to work on this case. Bridges is currently booked in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a total bond of $1,645,000 and 50 charges. If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division Office at (318) 965-3418.

