Benton man faces 50 charges for alleged sex crimes against juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, more charges have been added to a Benton man that was arrested on multiple charges related to sex crimes against juveniles.

Robert Bridges, 37, of Benton, was first arrested on May 28, 2021, for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13.

After his initial booking into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility, detectives continued to work on this case. On June 10, additional charges were added.

As of now, there are a total of five victims in this case, with the possibility of more victims, and more charges to be levied against Bridges.

Below are the counts of charges and the bonds set against Bridges thus far.

For the arrest date of 5/28/21:

First-Degree Rape of Victim Under 13 years of Age (2 counts) - $500,000

Oral Sexual Battery (3 counts) - $150,000

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles (3 counts) - $250,000.00

Pornography Involving Juveniles (1 count) - $150,000

Sexual Abuse of an Animal (2 counts) - $150,000

Failure to Register and Notify as Sex Offender or Child Predator (1 count) - $45,000

For the arrest date of 6/10/21:

First Degree Rape of Victim Under 13 years of Age (10 counts) - $250,000

Oral Sexual Battery (18 counts) - $75,000

Sexual Battery (10 counts) - $75,000

Detectives continue to work on this case. Bridges is currently booked in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a total bond of $1,645,000 and 50 charges. If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division Office at (318) 965-3418.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.