Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

7-Eleven to celebrate 94th birthday throughout all of July

7-Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention...
7-Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention of convenience retailing.(PRNewswire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (Gray News) - Everyone knows that celebrating your birthday month is more fun than just honoring the day, and that’s exactly what 7-Eleven plans to do this year.

The iconic brand plans to party throughout July to mark its 94th birthday and insists on giving gifts rather than receiving them.

Starting July 1, 7-Eleven will offer one free small Slurpee for all 7Rewards members and is redeemable the entire month.

“7‑Eleven’s birthday falls in the middle of Brainfreeze SZN,” said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “Or as some people call it, summer. Regardless, it’s a perfect time for a freezing cold drink and we like to celebrate it with Slurpee drinks, our favorite 7‑Eleven memories, experiences and a month-long party.”

Additionally, the company plans to provide 1 million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States.

“While we’re celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families,” said Jarratt. “We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble. Our commitment to provide 1 million meals this year and in 2020, along with our Round Up for Rewards program this winter, bookends an impactful year.”

7-Eleven is offering other deals to unwrap as part of its birthday promotions. All roller grill items, like hotdogs, taquitos and cheeseburger bites, are just $1 or get a whole pizza for $5.

7Rewards loyalty app members can also snag a birthday cake donut for 50 cents at participating stores July 11.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene on Albert Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting on Albert Avenue
Federal unemployment benefit could end
Louisiana could end federal unemployment benefit
Robert Bridges, 37
Benton man faces 50 charges for alleged sex crimes against juveniles
Bossier City police officers rush in to rescue a person on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on...
The Good Stuff: The Unlikely Hero

Latest News

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during...
Eriksen taken to hospital after collapsing at Euro 2020
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova slams a forehand to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova...
Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes
Deputies arrested 25-year-old Carrola Tiago-Freitas, who police believe broke in using a...
Bizarre break-in: Suspect takes shower, caught only in towel
Deputies arrested 25-year-old Carrola Tiago-Freitas, who police believe broke in using a...
California home invasion suspect caught taking shower