Two exhibits opening in downtown Shreveport at Artspace

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Beginning on June 12, Artspace in downtown Shreveport will highlight the state’s rich history of African-American trail riding.

An opening event will be held from noon until 6 p.m. at Artspace, 708 Texas St.

Photographs highlight this storied tradition across northwest Louisiana and throughout the state.

Two exhibitions celebrating the culture of the Black Cowboy open at artspace this Saturday. Noon - 6pm. Find out more at artspaceshreveport.com Posted by Artspace Shreveport on Monday, June 7, 2021

LSU Art Professor Jeremiah Ariaz’s exhibition Louisiana Trail Riders highlights the history of trail riding and explores its roots in African American culture.

Saddles and Spurs, Out of the Shadows is a photo exhibit that explores the modern-day culture and organization of trail riding culture.

Dozens of trail riding clubs can be found across the state.

For more about upcoming events surrounding these exhibits, visit Ark-La-Tex Weekend’s story here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.