Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees to open center in Pierre Bossier Mall
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Pierre Bossier Mall will soon be home to Drew Brees’ Surge Entertainment center.
The facility will be located in the former Virginia College anchor. The venue will include an arcade, a golf simulator, a restaurant and a trampoline park.
This will be the third entertainment center that opened in the past two years. The center will offer family activities along with a full restaurant.
The Bossier City facility will have multiple private rooms for events, including the Surge VIP Room - which is equipped with bowling lanes.
“We are dedicated to providing great family experiences and I’m really excited to deliver our unique brand of entertainment to the families and residents of the greater Shreveport/Bossier City area,” said Drew Brees, in a news release.
The Bossier City location will be anchored by Surge Prime Bistreaux restaurant.
As stated in the news release, the new business is expected to create over 100 jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City.
