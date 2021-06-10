Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees to open center in Pierre Bossier Mall

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Pierre Bossier Mall will soon be home to Drew Brees’ Surge Entertainment center.

The facility will be located in the former Virginia College anchor. The venue will include an arcade, a golf simulator, a restaurant and a trampoline park.

Workers are clearing space at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City where Surge Entertainment will open a venue that will include an arcade, a golf simulator, a restaurant and a trampoline park. (Source: KSLA News 12)

This will be the third entertainment center that opened in the past two years. The center will offer family activities along with a full restaurant.

Entertainment offerings at existing Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees locations include upscale traditional and VIP bowling, high-tech arcades and prize stores, immersive sports simulators, multi-story laser tag arenas, sus-pended ropes courses, soft-play areas, ninja obstacle courses, climbing features, the Surge Prime Bistreaux restaurants and large full-service bars with 22-foot HD Screens surrounded by big screen TVs for sports viewing. The Bossier City location is expected to feature a selection of these entertainment options, along with a few surprises.

The Bossier City facility will have multiple private rooms for events, including the Surge VIP Room - which is equipped with bowling lanes.

“We are dedicated to providing great family experiences and I’m really excited to deliver our unique brand of entertainment to the families and residents of the greater Shreveport/Bossier City area,” said Drew Brees, in a news release.

The Bossier City location will be anchored by Surge Prime Bistreaux restaurant.

Surge Prime Bistreaux will offer fresh, chef-crafted cuisine including a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, specialty pizzas and other house-made items that include a Louisiana flair. Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees has made it a priority to offer food and beverage options that are healthy, delicious and a welcome enhancement to the entire entertainment experience.

As stated in the news release, the new business is expected to create over 100 jobs in Shreveport-Bossier City.

