Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Postal worker abducted at gunpoint by masked men allegedly looking for drugs

By WJAR Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) - The broad daylight abduction of a U.S. postal worker in Rhode Island is now part of a federal criminal probe involving drugs mailed to the state from Puerto Rico, police say.

Court documents detail the June 1 abduction of a letter carrier in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He was held at gunpoint by two masked men, who he says drove him to his own home, said they were watching him and asked questions about a package he delivered in May to a house on Melrose Avenue.

The men claimed the package was empty. It was allegedly supposed to have contained drugs.

When the three arrived at the postal worker’s house, the worker said he didn’t have his house keys. The masked men then drove him back to the scene of the abduction.

“It is a scary thought, and thank God, that carrier is all set. He’s OK,” said Rick Blinkhorn, a retired USPS letter carrier.

The incident sparked a fast-moving federal and state investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Rhode Island State Police. Surveillance teams watched packages from Puerto Rico being delivered to homes in various Rhode Island cities.

A search warrant of three packages discovered Saran-wrapped bundles of cocaine next to metal tins of dominoes.

Federal agents arrested Edgar Medina, Andres Garay and Ronald Hall on Wednesday and charged them all with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Kidnapping charges are likely to follow.

Investigators found black surgical masks in the suspects’ cars, the same masks the postal worker says his abductors were wearing. The victim also identified their gray Chrysler sedan.

In Medina’s apartment, detectives discovered a handwritten note that read, “Need full name Physical + vehicle description of carrier(s) on this very date You will be compensated someone will meet you on Friday or Saturday.”

Documents show all three suspects have served federal prison terms for previous drug-related convictions. They are being held at the Wyatt Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Morgan Jr., 55
Shreveport contractor arrested after allegedly scamming woman out of $30k+
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Hwy. 2
Spikes were set out at the Monkhouse Drive exit. After hitting the spikes, the van traveled for...
Chase leads authorities from east Texas to Shreveport
Emmanuel Larryn Slack, 17, was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in...
Funeral arrangements announced for teen boy killed in house fire
Left to right: Zaylee Zamora, Jezabel Zamora and Kristian Garcia
Amber Alert: Murder suspect abducts Texas teen and toddler

Latest News

Federal agents arrested three men and charged them with conspiracy to possess with intent to...
3 arrested after alleged drug dealers abduct RI postal worker
While we do have to deal with hot temperatures we should stay dry for the Red River Balloon...
More summer heat for the ArkLaTex
A watchdog report says the U.S. Park Police dispersed the crowd in Lafayette Park in order for...
GRAPHIC: Police didn't clear park protesters for Trump, report says
A prosecutor urged the Minnesota Supreme Court to uphold the third-degree murder conviction of...
Appeal in Minneapolis police shooting could affect Floyd, Wright cases