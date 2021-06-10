Yokem Connection
Man accused of setting fire to Ruston apartment during a domestic dispute

He is charged with aggravated arson and attempted second-degree murder, authorities say
BOOKED: Ladarrious Ignont, 27, of Monroe, was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center at Ruston on June 9 on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated arson, the Louisiana state fire marshal's office reports.(Source: Louisiana state fire marshal's office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KSLA) — A Louisiana man is accused of trying to kill someone by setting fire to an apartment during a domestic dispute.

Ladarrious Ignont, 27, of Monroe, was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center at Ruston on Wednesday, June 9 on one count each of aggravated arson and attempted second-degree murder, the Louisiana fire marshal’s office reports.

State deputy fire marshals arrested him in connection with a fire in the 1700 block of Roosevelt Drive in Ruston early the morning of June 7.

The investigators found evidence that the fire began outside the apartment, that it was intentionally set and that Ignont was outside the apartment when the fire began, according to the fire marshal’s office.

“During the investigation, deputies learned the home’s resident and Ignont were in a relationship that had recently become strained.” The two were involved in a dispute in the hours leading up to the fire, authorities added.

While being interviewed by deputy fire marshals, Ignont reportedly admitted to setting the fire out of anger, the fire marshal’s office reports.

