Hot and dry pattern takes over

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend and the start of the Red River Balloon Rally we continue to track more hot and dry weather ahead for the region. Temperatures not just today, but really over the next seven days will be hovering in the low to mid 90s for the ArkLaTex. When you factor in the humidity it will feel significantly warmer, likely around 100 degrees. After seeing rain dominate the region over the past several weeks a much drier pattern will be settling in with only minor chances for wet weather this morning as well as Sunday and Monday.

We are tracking nothing but heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex over the next week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab some sunglasses as well as plenty of water as we are tracking a toasty day for the region. Temperatures this morning are once again in the mid-70s and we are expecting highs once again to stretch into the 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures right around 100. We should stay dry all day, but perhaps the lone exception would be early this morning across the far northern and eastern ArkLaTex.

As we move ahead to the Red River Balloon Rally and your weekend we are tracking more of the same ahead for the region. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low 90s with more stifling humidity for the region. So while your forecast for the Rally will be a dry one it will be very hot and muggy so please make sure you have plenty of water if you will be outside taking in all the amazing balloons. Our next chance for showers will come on Sunday afternoon as a weak disturbance moving in from our north will bring the potential for a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms, but the day won’t be a washout by any means.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more of the same for the region with generally dry and hot weather for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue to be in the 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures potentially surpassing 100 degrees. This the chance Monday though of a few showers, but again nothing will be significant. In the tropics, we are keeping our eye on the southern Gulf towards next weekend for the potential of some slow development. But this currently is in a very general sense as a lot will happen with a potential disturbance with more than a week to go, but it is something to be watched.

In the meantime, please make sure you are doing what you can to stay cool today! Have a great Thursday!

