Heat continues through the weekend

(KSLA) - The heat will be sticking around for this weekend, and the foreseeable future. Temperatures will be up to the 90s with feel-like temperatures pushing near 100 degrees.

This evening will be nice and dry with no rain. I do not expect many clouds either. It will be very warm though. Temperatures will be in the 90s, falling to the mid to upper 80s. The feels like temperature though will be in the low to mid 90s through the evening. Overall, it will be a nice evening.

Through tonight, it will remain quiet. Not much will be happening with only a few passing clouds and no rain. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 70s, but with the humidity, it will feel like the lower 80s. It will certainly be a muggy start to your Friday.

Conditions will be hot and dry over the Red River Balloon Rally (KSLA News 12)

Friday is looking mostly dry. I have lowered the rain chance to 0%. There should also be more sunshine at times. So, it will be very nice weather! This will be perfect for the Red River Balloon Rally taking place. It will be a hot though with temperatures getting up to the lower 90s. Plus the humidity will be in full force making it feel closer to 100 degrees in the afternoon! Make sure to stay hydrated if you are outside for extended periods of time.

This weekend will start off dry, but may have some rain build back in by the second half. Saturday now has no chance for any rain, but Sunday is up to 30%. It will definitely not be a washout this weekend. If you are planning anything outdoors, Saturday is the better day to do so, and I would certainly not cancel anything. Temperatures will still be very warm near the 90 degree mark both days. Once again the humidity will make it feel much worse than the air temperature. Don’t be afraid to go inside to cool off for a few minutes while being outside.

Monday and Tuesday will have a small 10-20% chance of a few showers. I do not expect it to rain all day, nor will it rain everywhere. Even though there will likely be some activity on radar, temperatures will remain hot in the lower to mid 90s in the afternoon. The humidity is not going anywhere, so look out for those “feel-like” temperatures to stay in the upper 90s near 100. Stay hydrated!

Wednesday and Thursday will remain mostly dry with little to no rain. There is only a 10-20 chance we see a couple quick showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. It will be some very pretty weather! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. So, it will not be too hot for mid June!

In the tropics, things remain quiet for now. It’s a matter of time before things get going again. We are not looking for anything over the next 5 days, but we are watching for some potential activity by the end of next week. This could take place in the Gulf of Mexico. We will be your First Alert if/when it’s looking like our next storm will be developing.

Have a great rest of the week! Enjoy the drier, but hot weather!

