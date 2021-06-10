Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference following end of 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session

Gov. John Bel Edwards will give his closing remarks after the end of the 2021 Louisiana...
Gov. John Bel Edwards will give his closing remarks after the end of the 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Thursday, June 10, about the 2021 Legislative Session shortly after it adjourns.

In accordance with Louisiana law, the session must end by 6 p.m.

Edwards is scheduled to speak about 30 minutes after sine die, which means “without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing.”

The governor’s address will be streamed live in this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Morgan Jr., 55
Shreveport contractor arrested after allegedly scamming woman out of $30k+
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Hwy. 2
Allen Waller, 29, was fatally shot over a lawn care dispute with a neighbor's landscaper,...
Man killed over grass clippings dispute with neighbor’s landscaper
Spikes were set out at the Monkhouse Drive exit. After hitting the spikes, the van traveled for...
Chase leads authorities from east Texas to Shreveport
“Gage, if you can hear this baby. No matter where you are (or) what’s going on, we love you and...
Missing man’s mother offers reward “to the person that puts my eyes on him”

Latest News

BOOKED: Ladarrious Ignont, 27, of Monroe, was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center...
Man accused of setting fire to Ruston apartment during a domestic dispute
Little Union Baptist Church
Community organizations gather to announce Juneteenth Observance plans
Shreveport city, community, faith and educational leaders gathered to pray for peace and...
Shreveport leaders and community unite in prayer for peace, guidance
Rep. Alan Seabaugh (R-Shreveport) and Rep Malinda White (D-Bogalusa)
La. lawmaker accused of threatening fellow legislator with gun violence; rep. defers domestic abuse bill
Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees to open center in Pierre Bossier Mall