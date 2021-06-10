Shreveport leaders and community unite in prayer for peace, guidance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Packed into Galilee Baptist Church, scores of Shreveport city, community, faith, educational and media leaders passionately prayed together.

Led in worship and praise by award-winning gospel artist Brian Wilson, guests raised their voices as one - with their arms outstretched together.

A tear dripped down Shreveport resident Urina Holt’s face, as she emotionally described to KSLA the power of today’s gathering and the hope she has for the future.

“If we try to let Jesus show out of each one of us, it can become contagious and then we can take back our streets,” she said. “The scripture says that if we would pray and fast, and turn from our wicked ways, then God can heal our land.”

Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree prayed for the safety and success district students. District Attorney James Stewart asked for comfort for the victims of injustice and crime. KSLA’s Dominique Benn asked for protection of the local news media and thanked God for the privilege to be a voice for the voiceless.

“Just take that piece of God and the love we had here today and carry it everywhere,” Holt added.

Brian Wilson, pastor of Galilee Baptist Church, who also shares the same name with the aforementioned gospel singer, said the sense of purpose felt during the service should inspire behavioral and spiritual growth.

“I think the spirit of unity that was in this place today gives us all motivation to continue what we felt today,” Wilson said. “A lot of times we talk about unity, but today we felt the spirit of unity. It definitely motivates me to put myself aside and make sure the greater good is the community.”

