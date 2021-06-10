Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Community organizations gather to announce Juneteenth Observance plans

Little Union Baptist Church
Little Union Baptist Church(KSLA)
By Chandler Watkins and Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A group of Shreveport community organizations gathered on Thursday, June 10, to announce their Juneteenth Observance “The Power of Grassroots Activism.”

The participating organizations include the Cedar Grove Neighborhood Association (C.A.R.E), Unity Education 360 Degrees, the People’s Promise and the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition.

The groups gathered today at Little Union Baptist Church to announce a series of meetings with Shreveport native, David Dennis. Dennis is also one of America’s Iconic Student leaders and an organizer with the Freedom Riders during the Civil Rights Movement.

Hersy Jones, Jr., with C.A.R.E, spoke on the recent call from local elected officials and the police chief to get community organizations involved with addressing Shreveport crime.

The groups say that with the leadership experience and wisdom from Dennis, they hope to achieve the following goals:

  • Educate local residents of the power of collective voices
  • Remind local residents that the change in the racial oppression of Black people in the 60′s was not spurred by politicians but was spurred by the collective voices of everyday citizens
  • Motivate and encourage more people, young, old, all races, and all faiths to join the movement to redefine today’s America

The Workshop on Community Activism will be held on June 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Little Union Baptist Church (1846 Milam, Shreveport, 71103). Then a Conversation with Dave Dennis will take place on June 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Peaceful Rest Baptist Church (8200 St. Vincent, 71106).

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Morgan Jr., 55
Shreveport contractor arrested after allegedly scamming woman out of $30k+
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Hwy. 2
Allen Waller, 29, was fatally shot over a lawn care dispute with a neighbor's landscaper,...
Man killed over grass clippings dispute with neighbor’s landscaper
Spikes were set out at the Monkhouse Drive exit. After hitting the spikes, the van traveled for...
Chase leads authorities from east Texas to Shreveport
“Gage, if you can hear this baby. No matter where you are (or) what’s going on, we love you and...
Missing man’s mother offers reward “to the person that puts my eyes on him”

Latest News

Shreveport city, community, faith and educational leaders gathered to pray for peace and...
Shreveport leaders and community unite in prayer for peace, guidance
Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees to open center in Pierre Bossier Mall
An opening event will be held from noon until 6 p.m. at Artspace, 708 Texas St.
Two exhibits opening in downtown Shreveport at Artspace
Dwain Weathers was killed in a shooting in Shreveport, La. on May 31, 2020.
A year after losing loved one to gun violence, family still searching for answers