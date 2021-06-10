Community organizations gather to announce Juneteenth Observance plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A group of Shreveport community organizations gathered on Thursday, June 10, to announce their Juneteenth Observance “The Power of Grassroots Activism.”

The participating organizations include the Cedar Grove Neighborhood Association (C.A.R.E), Unity Education 360 Degrees, the People’s Promise and the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition.

The groups gathered today at Little Union Baptist Church to announce a series of meetings with Shreveport native, David Dennis. Dennis is also one of America’s Iconic Student leaders and an organizer with the Freedom Riders during the Civil Rights Movement.

Hersy Jones, Jr., with C.A.R.E, spoke on the recent call from local elected officials and the police chief to get community organizations involved with addressing Shreveport crime.

The groups say that with the leadership experience and wisdom from Dennis, they hope to achieve the following goals:

Educate local residents of the power of collective voices

Remind local residents that the change in the racial oppression of Black people in the 60′s was not spurred by politicians but was spurred by the collective voices of everyday citizens

Motivate and encourage more people, young, old, all races, and all faiths to join the movement to redefine today’s America

The Workshop on Community Activism will be held on June 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Little Union Baptist Church (1846 Milam, Shreveport, 71103). Then a Conversation with Dave Dennis will take place on June 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Peaceful Rest Baptist Church (8200 St. Vincent, 71106).

