YOUR MONEY: Get paid to work remotely in a new city

Make My Move (Source: makemymove.com)(Source: makemymove.com)
By Liz Koh
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During the pandemic most employees were forced to work from home. More than a year later, some offices are open again and employees are back.

While others are still giving people the option to keep working from home. Certain cities across the country are trying to incentivize people to relocate and work remotely.

They’re even paying people to move. This could be a great opportunity for remote employees who are looking for a change of scenery.

Make My Move is a free online marketplace that connects employees with job opportunities across the country.

Morgantown, West Virginia is offering an incentive package worth $20,000 that includes $12,000 in cash.

If you’re interested, you can apply for this offer through the website.

For those interested in moving to the Midwest, Topeka, Kansas is offering $10,000 towards a new home or $5,000 towards rent, and there’s an extra bonus.

They’re adding $1,000 worth of Jimmy John’s sandwiches.

Evan Hock is the co-founder of Make My Move. He says new cities are being added every week.

“Certainly from an affordability standpoint...having a unique culture and a community that people can plug into, I think we’re going to see a lot of folks being attracted to that,” he said. “These remote workers are enormously valuable. They bring their income, their tax revenue, all of their local spending.”

If none of the current cities listed on Make My Move pique your interest right now you can sign up to be on the mailing list.

Those who sign up will get email updates as new incentives are added.

