Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Woman turns herself in to Natchitoches authorities following fatal crash

Prison Bars
Prison Bars(Source: Raycom images)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. A woman is in custody following a fatal crash in April 2021.

Heather De Los Santos faces a charge of vehicular homicide. She turned herself into the Natchitoches Police Department on June 7. She was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. on April 4 on Highway 1 bypass near Hazel Drive. Officers were called to a two-vehicle wreck, according to a post on NPD’s Facebook page.

Natchitoches Police investigate fatal crash on Highway 1 By-Pass near Hazel Drive On April 4, 2021 around 11:29 p.m.,...

Posted by Natchitoches Police Department on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

De Los Santos was placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, failure to yield, open container, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. At the time she was booked and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

On April 17, Smith died as a result of his injuries.

NPD is still asking the public if they would have any additional information regarding this incident, call NPD at (318) 352-8101.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′...
Caddo Parish man goes missing
Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally changes locations due to recent heavy rains
Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years
NOPD are searching for multiple people for their suspected role in a mass shooting in New...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party

Latest News

Spikes were set out at the Monkhouse Drive exit. After hitting the spikes, the van traveled for...
Chase leads authorities from east Texas to Shreveport
Wednesday will mark the start of true summer weather for the ArkLaTex.
The heat is on for the ArkLaTex
Natchitoches Parish Office of Community Services offering grab and go meals
Louisiana National Guardsmen administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the public at the Louisiana...
“The vaccine is very effective,” COVID vaccination efforts continue into summer months with July 4 federal goal looming