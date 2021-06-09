Woman turns herself in to Natchitoches authorities following fatal crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. A woman is in custody following a fatal crash in April 2021.

Heather De Los Santos faces a charge of vehicular homicide. She turned herself into the Natchitoches Police Department on June 7. She was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. on April 4 on Highway 1 bypass near Hazel Drive. Officers were called to a two-vehicle wreck, according to a post on NPD’s Facebook page.

The initial investigation by the Natchitoches Police Department revealed that a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Heather De Los Santos, was turning off of Highway 1 By-Pass onto Hazel Drive. At the same time a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Rickey Smith, was traveling eastbound on Highway 1 By-Pass and was struck by the Jeep Cherokee.

De Los Santos was placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, failure to yield, open container, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. At the time she was booked and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

On April 17, Smith died as a result of his injuries.

NPD is still asking the public if they would have any additional information regarding this incident, call NPD at (318) 352-8101.

