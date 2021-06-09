Yokem Connection
“The vaccine is very effective,” COVID vaccination efforts continue into summer months with July 4 federal goal looming

Louisiana National Guardsmen administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the public at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport, La., Jan. 27, 2021.(Staff Sgt. Thea James)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As of June 2021, 140 million Americans are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, or just over 42 percent of the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However — President Joe Biden’s goal of partially vaccinating at least 70 percent of adults by July 4 is quickly approaching, so the federal government is making a push to inoculate as many people as possible in the few weeks remaining.

Right now, nearly 64 percent of US adults 18 and over have received at least one dose.

Biden’s ‘Month of Action’ involves “national organizations, local government leaders, community-based and faith-based partners, businesses and employers” among others encouraging those around them to get the shot.

Dr. John Vanchiere, who continues to spearhead LSU Health Shreveport’s community vaccination efforts, on the vaccination push locally. He said his team is working to meet residents where they are.

“We’ve been going to churches and community centers and doing a lot more community engagement events at festivals to really make vaccine as accessible for folks as we can,” he said. “Some [people] are just busy and they can’t carve out the time to do it perhaps.”

Later this week, Vanchiere’s vaccination team will visit different casinos, a grocery store and a park with hopes of reaching people who have not been vaccinated.

“We understand vaccine hesitancy, but time will help that to a large extent and more information will help that,” Vanchiere acknowledged.

Across Louisiana, over 3 million doses of the vaccine have been placed in arms, while 1.4 million Louisianans are fully vaccinated — about 32 percent of the state. Louisiana still has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

“The faster we can vaccinate... the more difficult it is for these variants to emerge across the world and we are seeing it,” Vanchiere said. “What we are seeing now is 98 percent of new infections are occurring in people who are not vaccinated — vaccines work.”

For a list of upcoming vaccination events in northwest Louisiana, tap or click here.

