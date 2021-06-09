Two teens arrested following police chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two juveniles were arrested on the early morning of Wednesday, June 10, after allegedly stealing a vehicle in north Shreveport.

Officials say they received a call at around 1:45 a.m. from the 5000 block of Town North Drive. The owner of a 2012 GMC Sierra reported that his vehicle had just been stolen.

Deputies then spotted the vehicle on LA Hwy. 538 and initiated a pursuit. The driver of the stolen vehicle eventually pulled into the Royal Inn motel on North Market Street.

The 15-year-old driver ran to a room of the motel, while the 14-year-old passenger stayed in the vehicle. Both teens were taken into custody.

Sheriff’s Det. Vincent Jackson said the suspects were part of a group that had been entering unlocked vehicles to steal items from inside. The vehicle was left unlocked and the teens located a spare key inside.

The 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated flight, simple burglary of vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle. The 14-year-old was arrested for simple burglary of a vehicle. Both were booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Facility.

The case remains under investigation.

