Summer heat moves in for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After seeing more scattered showers and storms yesterday we will see drier weather generally across the ArkLaTex for your Wednesday. But in exchange for the generally drier conditions we are tracking rising heat and humidity that will continue right through the weekend. The Red River Balloon Rally is looking dry, but also very hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s along with ‘feels-like’ temperatures over 100 Friday and Saturday. While an isolated shower or storm will be possible Sunday a drier pattern is expected headed into next week.

We are tracking first true taste of summer on the way over the next week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as intense heat and humidity will start to become the main stories for the region. While an isolated shower or storm will be possible today, especially across the northern tier of the region, everyone is going to have to deal with the intensifying heat. Temperatures are in the 70s this morning and will likely move up into the 90s this afternoon with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be right around the 100 degree mark.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more intense heat and humidity in store for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures throughout the rest of the work week will be in the low to mid 90s with it actually feeling significantly hotter thanks to the intense mugginess we will have to deal with throughout the region. While the heat will be intense we do not anticipate much in the way of shower activity on the way for the Red River Balloon Rally Friday and Saturday, but please make sure you are drinking plenty of water as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be close to 100 as the event starts.

Looking ahead to Sunday and next week more of the same is expected for the region. Temperatures will continue to hover around in the low 90s and the humidity should remain stifling as light winds out of the south will continue to keep dew points high for all of the ArkLaTex. Over the next week it is going to become much more important that you are able to stay comfortable and hydrated than making sure you have rain gear.

In the meantime, at least look forward to drier weather! Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.