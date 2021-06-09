Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Shreveport contractor arrested after allegedly scamming woman out of $30k+

Garland Morgan Jr., 55
Garland Morgan Jr., 55(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport contractor is facing charges after reportedly scamming his victim out of more than $30,000.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Garland Morgan Jr., 55, was charged Tuesday, June 8 after turning himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center. Back in January, officials say the victim hired Morgan to upgrade and repair her property in Keithville. After charging the victim $31,891.04, Morgan reportedly stopped coming to work and left the job unfinished.

The victim filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office in May. Subsequently, an investigation revealed Morgan’s contractor license expired several years ago.

Morgan is charged with home improvement fraud.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′...
Caddo Parish man goes missing
Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally changes locations due to recent heavy rains
NOPD are searching for multiple people for their suspected role in a mass shooting in New...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party
Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years

Latest News

NWS confirma tornado en Tyler
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado hit Tyler
Seniors got the Moderna vaccine at Elderhaus's clinic.
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
Bossier City PD warning people about warrant scam
Emmanuel Larryn Slack, 17, was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in...
Funeral arrangements announced for teen boy killed in house fire