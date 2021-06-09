Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Sen. Bill Cassidy calls for an end to federal unemployment benefits

By Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Senator Bill Cassidy called for an end to federal unemployment benefits on a conference call with reporters today.

Cassidy claims the additional $300 a week claimants are receiving as a result of the American Rescue Act is incentivizing people to stay home.

“We have folks who frankly are getting paid more not to work. We have economists from left and right of center who say that encourages people not to work.”

Cassidy encouraged Governor John Bel Edwards to end Louisiana’s participation in the program.

“We need to stop that. For the sake of the worker, for the sake of our businesses and for the sake of our entire economy. With the pandemic under control, let’s get back to work.”

Locally, business owners are seeing the effects of people’s unwillingness to work.

Leatha Fox owns Arby’s on Louisville Avenue in Monroe. Fox is so short-staffed, she has been forced to close her dining room after 5 PM.

“Right now, I feel like the biggest problem is everyone can stay home and make more money than what we can afford to pay them.”

Fox says she needs at least six additional employees to constitute a full staff. She says the shortage is making it hard to serve customers in a timely manner.

Twenty-five states have announced plans to end their participation in the federal government’s unemployment program, some as soon as this week.

Last month, Governor Edwards announced that he would not end Louisiana’s participation in the program at that time, but did leave the door open to re-evaluating his decision down the road.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′...
Caddo Parish man goes missing
Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally changes locations due to recent heavy rains
Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years
NOPD are searching for multiple people for their suspected role in a mass shooting in New...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party

Latest News

Prison Bars
Woman turns herself in to Natchitoches authorities following fatal crash
Spikes were set out at the Monkhouse Drive exit. After hitting the spikes, the van traveled for...
Chase leads authorities from east Texas to Shreveport
Wednesday will mark the start of true summer weather for the ArkLaTex.
The heat is on for the ArkLaTex
Natchitoches Parish Office of Community Services offering grab and go meals
Louisiana National Guardsmen administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the public at the Louisiana...
“The vaccine is very effective,” COVID vaccination efforts continue into summer months with July 4 federal goal looming