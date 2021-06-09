Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Saints Ramczyk, Lattimore and Williams not concerned with contracts

Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) will not holdout this training camp.
Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) will not holdout this training camp.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - They’re three of the Saints best players, and the trio of Ryan Ramczyk, Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams have something else in common

They’re all up for contract extensions. But each have unique circumstances.

In Ramczyk’s case, he’s undoubtedly at the top of the right tackle market with his skillset and resume’. He may even have a case to be the highest paid tackle in the league, right or left. Regardless of what happens, Ramczyk insisted a training camp holdout is not on the table.

“It’s not going to change what I’m doing how I train, how I approach the offseason,” Ramczyk said. “When camp comes around, I’m going to be here.”

Lattimore’s offseason arrest complicates things. He could face a suspension from the NFL. Plus, it’s unknown where he wants to get paid in the cornerback market. The top of the market would cost in the neighborhood of $20 million a season. Lattimore didn’t divulge any details about his ongoing contract situation.

“I really don’t want to discuss too much about the contract right now,” Lattimore said. " I’m still going through working through stuff that’s going on. I don’t really want to discuss it.”

As for Williams, he was franchise tagged and couldn’t hit the open market as he was scheduled to do this offseason. So as of now, he’s set to make over $10 million in 2021. A long-term commitment would be nice for both sides, but Williams didn’t seem concerned that something will get done financially.

“That’s not for me to focus on, my focus is on playing and being around the team,” Williams said. “Everything else will take care of itself.”

Until that time, the focus remains on football.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′...
Caddo Parish man goes missing
Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally changes locations due to recent heavy rains
NOPD are searching for multiple people for their suspected role in a mass shooting in New...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party
Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years

Latest News

#12 GETS A KEY: Shreveport honors native son NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw
#12 GETS A KEY: Shreveport honors native son NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw
Kamara celebrates with fans, Bucs at Saints (Sept. 9, 2018)
Full attendance expected at Saints games, says team President Dennis Lauscha
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in action against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott buys stake in four Walk-On’s locations in Texas
Oklahoma offensive lineman Adrian Ealy (59) during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor...
2021 NFL Draft: Oklahoma OL Adrian Ealy, Gonzales, La. native, signs with Ravens as UDFA