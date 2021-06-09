National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado hit Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed in preliminary findings that it was an EF-0 tornado which touched down on the southwest side of Tyler on Tuesday.

Meteorologists with the NWS surveyed the damage on Tuesday.

Lindsey Park was the location where much damage occurred, including destroyed goal posts and a large knocked-down tree.

The NWS will put out an official report later Wednesday.

Previous story: NWS confirms tornado in Tyler

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.