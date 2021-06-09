Yokem Connection
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado hit Tyler

By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed in preliminary findings that it was an EF-0 tornado which touched down on the southwest side of Tyler on Tuesday.

Meteorologists with the NWS surveyed the damage on Tuesday.

Lindsey Park was the location where much damage occurred, including destroyed goal posts and a large knocked-down tree.

The NWS will put out an official report later Wednesday.

