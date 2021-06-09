Natchitoches Parish Office of Community Services offering grab and go meals

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Starting on Thursday, June 10, grab-and-go meals will be offered by the Natchitoches Parish Office of Community Services.

Five days of breakfast and lunches will be handed out. Meals are for any child 18 and under. Also, anyone 19 years or over who has a mental or physical disability (determined by a state or local education system) and who participates during the school year in a public or private non-profit school program is also eligible.

For anyone picking up meals on behalf of a child, organizers are asking participants to fill out a form during each pickup, providing a name, age, address, and phone number to verify.

All meals are served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Distribution sites are:

Natchitoches Parish Office of Community Services , 1011 Keyser Avenue, Natchitoches 10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Clarence Community Center , 122 Lee St., Clarence 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Village of Natchez, 181 Main St., Natchez 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.