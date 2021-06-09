Yokem Connection
Nacogdoches man gets 18.5 years in prison following drug, gun convictions

(Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KSLA) - A man from Nacogdoches has been sentenced to prison for a term of 18.5 years after being convicted for drug trafficking and firearms violations.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei announced on Wednesday, June 9 that Marcus Bernard Tutt, 42, pleaded guilty on Jan. 27 to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to 222 months in federal prison on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale handed down the sentence.

“Methamphetamine abuse has a tremendously negative effect on our local communities, touching upon every facet of our daily lives” said Ganjei.  “Ensuring the health and safety of east Texas begins with prosecutions like this case, and you can expect EDTX to maintain its aggressive posture in prosecuting meth trafficking.”

According to info presented in court, back on Nov. 25, 2019, Tutt was pulled over by a trooper for a traffic violation and was arrested for not having a valid driver’s license. During a search of his car, the trooper found 100 g of meth and a revolver. Tutt has a number of previous felony convictions, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance, credit card abuse, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted obstruction, forgery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple convictions for delivery of a controlled dangerous substance.

Tutt was indicted by a grand jury back on Aug. 19, 2020.

