Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Missing man’s mother offers reward “to the person that puts my eyes on him”

Volunteers search as authorities continue investigating disappearance of a 4-year-old girl’s father
“Gage, if you can hear this baby. No matter where you are (or) what’s going on, we love you and...
“Gage, if you can hear this baby. No matter where you are (or) what’s going on, we love you and we are going to come find you,” Lisa Haskins pleads during her interview with KSLA News 12 about the disappearance of Michael Gage Johnson, her 23-year-old middle son who is the father of a 4-year-old girl.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — “Gage, if you can hear this baby. No matter where you are (or) what’s going on, we love you and we are going to come find you.”

And with that emotional plea, the mother of a missing Caddo Parish man is pushing forward with her quest to learn what has become of Michael Gage Johnson, her 23-year-old middle son who is the father of a 4-year-old girl.

Lisa Haskins says she offering a $1,000 reward “to the person that puts my eyes on him. Bring him home, just bring him home.”

Meantime, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate his disappearance.

In addition, volunteers went out in search of him Tuesday, June 8.

If anyone is free to help look for missing person here is the meetup place and u can get ahold of Jesse James Daugherty

Posted by Rex Dukes on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

And on Saturday, Haskins said, another search-and-rescue team from out of town will comb an area along Barron Road. Anyone who wants to help should look for details on the Facebook page Bring Michael Gage Johnson Home, she added.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to hear how Haskins and others “are not going to stop looking for him until we find him.”

RELATED:
Caddo Parish man goes missing

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′...
Caddo Parish man goes missing
Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally changes locations due to recent heavy rains
NOPD are searching for multiple people for their suspected role in a mass shooting in New...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party
Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years

Latest News

MISSING: Gennie V. Smith, 94, of Shreveport, stands 5′3″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She last...
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
One person was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after a wreck on I-49 near Fouke, Ark. on...
1 airlifted to hospital after wreck near Fouke
Nacogdoches man gets 18.5 years in prison following drug, gun convictions
Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott signs bill to help promote “patriotic education”