Missing man’s mother offers reward “to the person that puts my eyes on him”

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — “Gage, if you can hear this baby. No matter where you are (or) what’s going on, we love you and we are going to come find you.”

And with that emotional plea, the mother of a missing Caddo Parish man is pushing forward with her quest to learn what has become of Michael Gage Johnson, her 23-year-old middle son who is the father of a 4-year-old girl.

Lisa Haskins says she offering a $1,000 reward “to the person that puts my eyes on him. Bring him home, just bring him home.”

Meantime, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate his disappearance.

In addition, volunteers went out in search of him Tuesday, June 8.

And on Saturday, Haskins said, another search-and-rescue team from out of town will comb an area along Barron Road. Anyone who wants to help should look for details on the Facebook page Bring Michael Gage Johnson Home, she added.

