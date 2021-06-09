Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses may expire soon

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Johnson & Johnson is working to extend the shelf life of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the vaccine can be stored up to three months at refrigerator temperatures.

This comes amid reports from some states that hundreds of thousands of doses may soon expire.

Johnson and Johnson delivered more than 21 million doses in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 11 million have been administered.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said 200,000 doses are set to expire at the end of the month.

The White House has said a “very, very small fraction” of the COVID-19 vaccine doses sent to states will be unused.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′...
Caddo Parish man goes missing
Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally changes locations due to recent heavy rains
NOPD are searching for multiple people for their suspected role in a mass shooting in New...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party
Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years

Latest News

Joint Base San Antonio issued the alert midday Wednesday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base...
San Antonio base on lockdown amid reports of shooter
In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, a worker moves items at a Federal Medical Station...
US deaths from heart disease and diabetes climbed amid COVID-19
NWS confirma tornado en Tyler
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado hit Tyler
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he...
Federal probe: Protest not broken up due to Trump photo op
AP source: The U.S. is buying 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer to share with the...
AP source: US buying 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to share with globe