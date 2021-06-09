Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

March trial schedule set for 3 ex-officers in Floyd’s death

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A more detailed trial schedule for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd has been set for next March, according to an order made public Wednesday.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A more detailed trial schedule for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd has been set for next March.

Last month, a judge pushed the trial of Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao out to next March, in part because he wanted publicity from the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin to cool down.

According to the scheduling order made public Wednesday, the court will be in session on March 7 to deal with any evidentiary motions or administrative issues.

Jury selection begins March 8 and opening statements are March 28.

The death of Floyd, who was Black, led to worldwide protests and calls for change in policing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′...
Caddo Parish man goes missing
Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally changes locations due to recent heavy rains
NOPD are searching for multiple people for their suspected role in a mass shooting in New...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party
Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years

Latest News

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis heard arguments in...
Federal appeals court blocks sweeping Missouri abortion law
A patron spotted an alligator when going to the post office in Spring Hills, Florida, to mail a...
Alligator spotted roaming FL post office in early hours of the morning
Adult cicadas cover a plant, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Woodend Sanctuary and Mansion, in Chevy...
Cicadas were flying; for hours, Biden’s press plane was not
Emmanuel Larryn Slack, 17, was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in...
Funeral arrangements announced for teen boy killed in house fire
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review