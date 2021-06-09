Limited rain leads to hot Summer temperatures

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be limited, but not quite down to zero for the next several days. This will lead to more hot temperatures in the 90s, but feeling more like the triple digits.

This evening will have only a couple small showers in a few places. Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry. It should not be enough rain to require an umbrella either. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid 80s, but feeling more like the lower 90s. There will also be plenty of clouds with not much sunshine.

Tonight will be dry for many of you. I am not completely ruling out a quick shower, but for the most part, it should not rain. The clouds will hang around and not go away. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s, but with the mugginess, it will feel more like the lower 80s.

Not everyone will see rain on Thursday (KSLA News 12)

Thursday will be dry during the day with some sunshine coming out in the afternoon. The temperatures will be hot with no clouds or rain to block the sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 90s with more humidity making it feel like the lower 100s. Later in the evening, there could be some showers and storms that move through. Not everyone will see rain, but if you have any outdoor plans, I would have your umbrella. These showers will end by the early overnight hours.

Friday is also looking dry. I have only a 10% chance of rain. There should also be a little more sunshine at times. So, it will be very nice weather! This will be perfect for the Red River Balloon Rally taking place. It will be a bit warm with temperatures getting up to the lower 90s. Plus the humidity will be in full force making it feel closer to 100 degrees in the afternoon! Make sure to stay hydrated if you are outside for extended periods of time.

This weekend will start off dry, but may have some rain build back in by the second half. Saturday has a 10% chance for a couple quick showers, then Sunday goes up to 30%. It will definitely not be a washout this weekend. If you are planning anything outdoors, Saturday is the better day to do so, and I would certainly not cancel anything. Keep checking back to make sure the rain chances remain low. Temperatures will still be very warm near the 90 degree mark both days.

Monday and Tuesday will have a small 20% chance of a few showers. I do not expect it to rain all day, nor will it rain everywhere. Even though there will likely be some activity on radar, temperatures will remain hot in the lower to mid 90s in the afternoon. The humidity is not going anywhere, so look out for those “feel-like” temperatures to stay in the upper 90s near 100. Stay hydrated!

Have a great rest of the week and stay cool!

