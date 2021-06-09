Yokem Connection
Interior Dept. gauging interest in Gulf of Mexico wind power

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the...
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wind farm.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — The Biden administration wants to know whether offshore wind companies want to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Interior Department said Tuesday that an agency overseeing offshore leases will seek requests for interest from companies.

The area in question is off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

While the main focus is on wind energy, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says it is also seeking information on other renewable energy technologies.

President Joe Biden has said he wants enough wind-generated electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

