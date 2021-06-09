Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott signs bill to help promote “patriotic education”

Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott(kbtx)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KSLA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed HB 2497 to create the Texas 1836 Project.

The project consists of creating an advisory committee of nine people that will help promote a “patriotic education” by focusing on the state’s history and values.

Maggie Stern, with the Children’s Defense Fund, says she is an opponent of the bill because it could favor Texas history in a certain way.

Stern says she hopes the advisory committee will be diverse and give kids the opportunity to learn fairly.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight, where Kenley Hargett will speak with those in favor of the bill.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′...
Caddo Parish man goes missing
Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally changes locations due to recent heavy rains
NOPD are searching for multiple people for their suspected role in a mass shooting in New...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party
Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years

Latest News

MISSING: Gennie V. Smith, 94, of Shreveport, stands 5′3″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She last...
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
One person was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after a wreck on I-49 near Fouke, Ark. on...
1 airlifted to hospital after wreck near Fouke
Nacogdoches man gets 18.5 years in prison following drug, gun convictions
“Gage, if you can hear this baby. No matter where you are (or) what’s going on, we love you and...
Missing man’s mother offers reward “to the person that puts my eyes on him”