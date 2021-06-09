Gov. Abbott signs bill to help promote “patriotic education”

TEXAS (KSLA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed HB 2497 to create the Texas 1836 Project.

The project consists of creating an advisory committee of nine people that will help promote a “patriotic education” by focusing on the state’s history and values.

Maggie Stern, with the Children’s Defense Fund, says she is an opponent of the bill because it could favor Texas history in a certain way.

Stern says she hopes the advisory committee will be diverse and give kids the opportunity to learn fairly.

