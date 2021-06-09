Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for teen boy killed in house fire

Emmanuel Larryn Slack, 17, was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in...
Emmanuel Larryn Slack, 17, was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in Shreveport, La. on Friday, June 4, 2021.(Councilman Jerry Bowman)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Services have now been announced for the son of a former Shreveport mayoral candidate who was killed in a house fire on June 4.

Emmanuel Slack, 17, died June 4 after the fire on Pines Road. His father, Melvin Slack, who ran for mayor of Shreveport back in 2014, was injured in the fire.

The funeral for Emmanuel will be held Saturday, June 12 at 12 p.m. at Western Hills Baptist Church. Repass will be held at the Bill Cockrell Community Center at 3 p.m. Emmanuel will then be buried at Lincoln Memorial Park on W 70th Street.

DONATE TO EMMANUEL'S FAMILY
GoFundMe launched after son of former Shreveport mayoral candidate killed in house fire

A GoFundMe account has been started to help the family of a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a house fire Friday, June 4.

Emmanuel Slack at pro-life rally in January of 2021

All services are open to the public. Anyone who would like to donate food for the services should email jennifer@proactivenursingsolutions.com.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′...
Caddo Parish man goes missing
Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally changes locations due to recent heavy rains
NOPD are searching for multiple people for their suspected role in a mass shooting in New...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party
Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years

Latest News

Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally changes locations due to recent heavy rains
Ralph Parker III died Monday, June 7, 2021 after a brief battle with an aggressive form of...
Shreveport Fire Dept. mourns firefighter after his battle with aggressive cancer
A band camp that starts June 14 at Huntington High in Shreveport is for Huntington High band...
Band camp to be held at Huntington High; registration underway now
Who’s hiring across the ArkLaTex