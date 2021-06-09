Funeral arrangements announced for teen boy killed in house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Services have now been announced for the son of a former Shreveport mayoral candidate who was killed in a house fire on June 4.

Emmanuel Slack, 17, died June 4 after the fire on Pines Road. His father, Melvin Slack, who ran for mayor of Shreveport back in 2014, was injured in the fire.

The funeral for Emmanuel will be held Saturday, June 12 at 12 p.m. at Western Hills Baptist Church. Repass will be held at the Bill Cockrell Community Center at 3 p.m. Emmanuel will then be buried at Lincoln Memorial Park on W 70th Street.

DONATE TO EMMANUEL'S FAMILY GoFundMe launched after son of former Shreveport mayoral candidate killed in house fire A GoFundMe account has been started to help the family of a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a house fire Friday, June 4.

All services are open to the public. Anyone who would like to donate food for the services should email jennifer@proactivenursingsolutions.com.

