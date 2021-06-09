Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Missing Shreveport woman found safe

94-year-old had been reported as last seen at Eye Institute by Willis-Knighton North
MISSING: Gennie V. Smith, 94, of Shreveport, stands 5′3″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She last...
MISSING: Gennie V. Smith, 94, of Shreveport, stands 5′3″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She last was seen wearing a light blue pantsuit with a red tank top underneath. Smith also had on a silver hat and was driving a maroon Jeep Patriot.(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An elderly Shreveport woman was found safe within minutes of police making an urgent plea for help finding her.

Gennie V. Smith, 94, stands 5′3″ tall and weighs 140 pounds, authorities say.

She last was seen at the Eye Institute by Willis-Knighton North on Greenwood Road, according to Shreveport police.

Smith was wearing a light blue pantsuit with a red tank top underneath and had on a silver hat.

She was driving a maroon Jeep Patriot.

“Gennie’s family is deeply concerned about her whereabouts,” said police Sgt. Angie Willhite, who added that authorities also are working on issuing a Silver Alert about Smith’s disappearance.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Smith to immediately call police at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-7020.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′...
Caddo Parish man goes missing
Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally changes locations due to recent heavy rains
NOPD are searching for multiple people for their suspected role in a mass shooting in New...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party
Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years

Latest News

One person was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after a wreck on I-49 near Fouke, Ark. on...
1 airlifted to hospital after wreck near Fouke
Nacogdoches man gets 18.5 years in prison following drug, gun convictions
Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott signs bill to help promote “patriotic education”
“Gage, if you can hear this baby. No matter where you are (or) what’s going on, we love you and...
Missing man’s mother offers reward “to the person that puts my eyes on him”