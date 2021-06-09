Missing Shreveport woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An elderly Shreveport woman was found safe within minutes of police making an urgent plea for help finding her.

Gennie V. Smith, 94, stands 5′3″ tall and weighs 140 pounds, authorities say.

She last was seen at the Eye Institute by Willis-Knighton North on Greenwood Road, according to Shreveport police.

Smith was wearing a light blue pantsuit with a red tank top underneath and had on a silver hat.

She was driving a maroon Jeep Patriot.

“Gennie’s family is deeply concerned about her whereabouts,” said police Sgt. Angie Willhite, who added that authorities also are working on issuing a Silver Alert about Smith’s disappearance.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Smith to immediately call police at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-7020.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.