Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Chase leads authorities from East Texas to Shreveport

Spikes were set out at the Monkhouse Drive exit. After hitting the spikes, the van traveled for...
Spikes were set out at the Monkhouse Drive exit. After hitting the spikes, the van traveled for a mile before it came to a complete stop.(Source: Gray News)
By Alex Onken and Andrun Fisher
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A chase that began in Harrison County, Texas ended in Shreveport overnight.

Both Texas DPS and Harrison County deputies followed the driver of a van on Interstate 20.

After crossing into Louisiana, Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish deputies became involved.

Spikes were set out at the Monkhouse Drive exit. After hitting the spikes, the van traveled for a mile before it came to a complete stop.

Authorities say the suspect surrendered peacefully.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′...
Caddo Parish man goes missing
Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally changes locations due to recent heavy rains
Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years
NOPD are searching for multiple people for their suspected role in a mass shooting in New...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
Cow standing in middle of highway causes fatal wreck on I-30 in Bowie Co. involving multiple...
Cow standing in middle of highway causes deadly, fiery wreck in Bowie Co. involving multiple 18-wheelers
An accident prompted the temporary closure of the westbound Interstate 20 overpass at Airline...
Westbound I-20 closed at Airline Drive overpass due to accident