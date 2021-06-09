Bossier City PD warning people about warrant scam

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - If you’ve recently got a call from someone claiming to be with the Bossier City Police Department, warning you that there’s an active warrant out for your arrest, chances are it’s a scam.

The Bossier City Police Department says it has gotten numerous complaints about a phone scam in which the caller poses as a Bossier City PD official and falsely tells victims there is an active warrant out for their arrest. The caller then asks that a money order be sent in order to recall the warrant. Police officials say recently, the caller has been posing as a sergeant.

Bossier City police officials say this is a scam. The department does not make phone calls demanding money.

Residents should remain on high alert for these types of scams, because as technology improves, so do these scams. Many times, the scam calls appear to come from a legitimate Bossier City PD phone number. Scammers are able to spoof real phone numbers as part of their schemes.

Bossier City PD officials say they recently received a complaint about this scam from as far away as Ohio.

Anytime you have doubt about the authenticity of a call, hang up and call local law enforcement to make a report. Never give out any personal information if you suspect the call is fraudulent in nature.

