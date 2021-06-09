Arkansas medical marijuana market surpasses $330 million in sales

ARKANSAS (KSLA) - The medical marijuana market in Arkansas has recently surpassed $330 million in overall sales.

Arkansans have spent a total of $330.4 million to obtain 48,914 pounds of marijuana since the first dispensary opened in mid-2019.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration anticipates sales will surpass 50,000 pounds within the next week.

The Releaf Center in Bentonville was the first dispensary in the state to reach 5,000 pounds in sales. Since opening in August 2019, center has sold more than 5,249 pounds to patients.

As of now, there are 33 dispensaries throughout Arkansas, with five of them working toward opening for business.

Those five businesses include 3J Investments in Lamar, Natural Root Wellness in Fayetteville, Pine Bluff Agriceuticals in Pine Bluff, Missco Cannabis in Jonesboro and Natures Herbs and Wellness in Pine Bluff.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 77,029 active patient cards.

