$3.9B Louisiana school funding formula with raises approved

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A $3.9 billion financing formula to pay for K-12 public schools and give those schools’ workers a pay raise in the upcoming year has received final legislative passage.

Teachers, principals and other certificated personnel will receive an $800 salary boost in the 2021-22 school year. School support workers such as cafeteria staff and bus drivers will receive a $400 pay hike.

Even with the raises, Louisiana’s public school educators will remain below the Southern average in pay.

The school funding formula will pay a base amount of $4,015 for each of the state’s nearly 700,000 public school students.

The new spending plan takes effect July 1.

