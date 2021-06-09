Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

$3.9B Louisiana school funding formula with raises approved

(Credit: WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A $3.9 billion financing formula to pay for K-12 public schools and give those schools’ workers a pay raise in the upcoming year has received final legislative passage.

Teachers, principals and other certificated personnel will receive an $800 salary boost in the 2021-22 school year. School support workers such as cafeteria staff and bus drivers will receive a $400 pay hike.

Even with the raises, Louisiana’s public school educators will remain below the Southern average in pay.

The school funding formula will pay a base amount of $4,015 for each of the state’s nearly 700,000 public school students.

The new spending plan takes effect July 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′...
Caddo Parish man goes missing
Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally changes locations due to recent heavy rains
Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years
NOPD are searching for multiple people for their suspected role in a mass shooting in New...
WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party

Latest News

Prison Bars
Woman turns herself in to Natchitoches authorities following fatal crash
Spikes were set out at the Monkhouse Drive exit. After hitting the spikes, the van traveled for...
Chase leads authorities from east Texas to Shreveport
Wednesday will mark the start of true summer weather for the ArkLaTex.
The heat is on for the ArkLaTex
Natchitoches Parish Office of Community Services offering grab and go meals
Louisiana National Guardsmen administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the public at the Louisiana...
“The vaccine is very effective,” COVID vaccination efforts continue into summer months with July 4 federal goal looming