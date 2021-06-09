Yokem Connection
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Hwy. 2

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, one person is dead following a crash in north Caddo Parish.

Officials say just after 2 p.m., a pickup traveling northbound on Gilliam Scotts Slough Road pulled into the intersection at Hwy. 2 and collided with a westbound pickup.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was not injured. However, in the northbound vehicle, one person was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to Ochsner LSU Health.

LA Hwy. 2 remains closed between Gilliam Scotts Slough and the Plain Dealing bridge while Caddo sheriff’s patrol deputies investigate the crash.

