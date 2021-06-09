1 airlifted to hospital after wreck near Fouke

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - One person had to be airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after getting in a wreck near Fouke, Ark.

One person was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after a wreck on I-49 near Fouke, Ark. on June 9, 2021. (KSLA)

The wreck happened Wednesday, June 9 sometime before 5 p.m. on I-49 S near Fouke. Police say the one-vehicle wreck resulted in one person being flown to a hospital in Shreveport for treatment.

It appears the truck veered off the right side of the interstate, then overcorrected and wound up in the median.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash. No other information is available at this time.

