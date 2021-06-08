Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

WATCH: Tigers baseball team returns to Baton Rouge

LSU baseball defeated MSU on Saturday, March 31 to win the series (Source: WAFB)
LSU baseball defeated MSU on Saturday, March 31 to win the series (Source: WAFB)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The LSU Tigers baseball team is returning home this afternoon, fresh off its win in the Eugene Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Tigers beat Oregon 9-8 Monday night to win the regional and advance to a super regional.

LSU is flying into Baton Rouge this afternoon. We’ll livestream their return to Alex Box Stadium.

LSU will now head to Knoxville, Tennesee, where they will play the Volunteers at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, in the Knoxville Super Regional.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator talks about criminal justice and the suspect accused of killing a...
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator shares his thoughts on fighting violent crime in Shreveport
Severe weather on Monday, June 7, 2021 caused this tree to fall near the intersection of E...
Heavy storms move through ArkLaTex, causing some damage; at peak of storms, about 11k without power
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds

Latest News

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement
NWLA LSU Alumni Celebration featuring Will Wade
LSU Softball
No. 14 LSU advances to second round of SEC tournament with 7-3 win over S. Carolina
LSU head coach Will Wade
BOOT UP! Will Wade adds five-star center for class of 2021
Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam...
Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead in Austin