Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus holds news conference to express concern about several bills

Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus holds a news conference to express concern for several bills...
Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus holds a news conference to express concern for several bills on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus held a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to express their concerns about several bills from this year’s regular session of the Louisiana Legislature on Tuesday, June 8.

WAFB’s Chris Rosato will have more on this story on 9News at 6.

