Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

US job openings surge to record 9.3 million in April

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April with the U.S. economy reopening at break-neck speed.

The number of job openings soared 12% from the 8.3 million counted in March.

But employers hired just 6.1 million, up 1% from March, according to a Labor Department report Tuesday, suggesting that positions are opening faster than companies can fill them.

Hotels and restaurants, reopening after being forced to close or curb hours during the coronavirus pandemic, reported the biggest increase in job openings.

The number of Americans quitting their jobs rose 11% to almost 4 million in April, the highest figure in records going back to 2000.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy generated 559,000 new jobs in May and that the unemployment rate dipped to 5.8% from 6.1% in April. The hiring figures would ordinarily be viewed as exceptional. But as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus recession, some economists had expected to see much faster job gains. The United States is still 7.6 million jobs short of where it stood in February 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator talks about criminal justice and the suspect accused of killing a...
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator shares his thoughts on fighting violent crime in Shreveport
Severe weather on Monday, June 7, 2021 caused this tree to fall near the intersection of E...
Heavy storms move through ArkLaTex, causing some damage; at peak of storms, about 11k without power
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in...
Church bus from south of Houston catches fire on way to Arkansas for camp; kids evacuated safely

Latest News

A woodchuck hitches a ride to shore on a dog's back.
Woodchuck hitches ride to shore on dog’s back
Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus holds a news conference to express concern for several bills...
WATCH LIVE: Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus holds news conference to express concern about several bills
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
Pipeline CEO: Ransom payment among my ‘toughest decisions’