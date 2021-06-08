Yokem Connection
TikTok ‘dry scooping’ challenge concerns doctors and parents

By WTVC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - Dry scooping is a new TikTok challenge that could land you in the hospital.

It involves ingesting pre-workout powder with no liquid.

One social media influencer says she suffered a heart attack after partaking in the challenge and she is only 20 years old.

The advice from experts is simple - don’t do it.

“I definitely wouldn’t recommend taking anything dry or without any type of liquid fluids,” said gym owner Tobe Taylor.

Dr. Harish Manyam, Erlanger Hospital’s chief of cardiology, says that when you get a large portion of caffeine at once, it increases blood pressure substantially.

He warns people to stay away from the trend.

“You’re getting this high dose of caffeine right away, rather than most people who maybe sip their drink prior to going into the gym,” Manyam said.

Taking the powder dry can result in some dire consequences.

A TikTok user who did this challenge ended up in the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

People have seen viral challenges like this before.

“I remember the cinnamon challenge,” Keenan Daniels said.

Daniels is a parent and the dry scooping challenge concerns him. He tells his children to stay away from viral trends like this one.

“You educate them on it. You do your best as a parent. You see to it that they do what you say,” Daniels said.

This challenge in particular is more dangerous than some.

Taylor makes sure his 8-year-old stays away from it.

“He stays inside the gym. He has a great mentor, and so I don’t think we’ll have anything to worry about,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

