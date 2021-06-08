Temperatures expected to heat up with less rain

(KSLA) - Rain chances will finally be lower for several days. There could be a quick shower at times but will otherwise be dry. With less rain, temperatures will now be hot!

This evening will have a few spotty showers. It will not rain everywhere though. The worst of the rain will already be gone, but you may want an umbrella for any outdoor plans. Rain chances will be on their way down, but they will not fall to zero. Clouds will still be hanging around with limited sunshine. Temperatures will cool to the lower 80s.

Overnight there could be more of the scattered showers and a few storms. The area with the best shot of seeing rain is around southwest Arkansas. We could see several inches of rain tonight, so watch out for flooding if you are out late, or for early in the morning. Temperatures will be cooling to the lower to mid 70s. It should be a muggy start to the day.

Temperatures will be warmer with less rain (KSLA News 12)

Wednesday will have some drier weather move in. I have only a 20% chance for a few quick showers. Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry, but the far eastern edge of the region could have a few quick passing showers. It will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. With the lower rain chances, temperatures are expected to be a little higher. Those temperatures will be heating up to the lower 90s, but it will feel even hotter with more humidity.

Thursday and Friday are also looking dry. I have only a 10% chance of rain on these days. There should also be a little more sunshine at times. So, it will be very nice weather! This will be perfect for the Red River Balloon Rally taking place. It will be a bit warm with temperatures getting up to the lower 90s. Plus the humidity will be in full force making it feel closer to 100 degrees in the afternoon! Make sure to stay hydrated if you are outside for extended periods of time.

It should be dry but hot for the Rally (KSLA News 12)

This weekend will start off dry, but may have some rain build back in by the second half. Saturday has a 10% chance for a couple quick showers, then Sunday goes up to 30%. It will definitely not be a washout this weekend. If you are planning anything outdoors, Saturday is the better day to do so, and I would certainly not cancel anything. Keep checking back to make sure the rain chances remain low. Temperatures will still be very warm near the 90 degree mark both days.

Monday and Tuesday will also have a small 30% chance of a few showers. I do not expect it to rain all day, nor will it rain everywhere. Even though there will likely be some activity on radar, temperatures will remain hot in the lower 90s in the afternoon. The humidity is not going anywhere, so look out for those “feel-like” temperatures to stay in the upper 90s near 100.

Have a great rest of the week and stay cool!

