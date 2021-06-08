Shreveport Fire Dept. mourns firefighter after his battle with aggressive cancer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department is mourning after the loss of one of its own.

Fire captain and paramedic, Ralph Parker III was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in late February, the department says. He died the evening of June 7.

SFD says Parker started his training at the academy in March of 1990, and proudly served as a firefighter, fire engineer, and fire captain during his 31+ years with the department. His death will be recognized by the International Association of Fire Fighters as a cancer-related line of duty death; his name will also be placed on the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Wall in Colorado Springs in 2022.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

VISITATION

June 10, 5 to 8 p.m. at Summer Grove Baptist Church (8924 Jewella Ave.)

SERVICE

June 11, 10 a.m. at Summer Grove Baptist Church

