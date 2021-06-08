Yokem Connection
Showers and storms followed by rising heat

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing a line of strong and severe storms roll through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon Monday with are tracking more hit and miss storm activity during the day Tuesday. But even though more wet weather is possible today we are tracking decreasing rain chances for the region and rising heat and humidity that will have the ArkLaTex feeling very much like summer with ‘feels-like’ temperatures likely around 105 over the weekend. While we should dry out the second half of the week we could see a stray shower or storm during the second half of the weekend, but overall a drier and hotter pattern is taking over.

We are tracking improving weather for the ArkLaTex just in time for the Red River Balloon Rally...
We are tracking improving weather for the ArkLaTex just in time for the Red River Balloon Rally kicking off on Friday.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab the umbrella again as we are tracking hit and miss showers and storms for the ArkLaTex. While the storms will be scattered and difficult to nail down, they do appear most likely during the morning and afternoon hours central and northern portions of the region. High temperatures this afternoon will be on the toasty side even with the rain chances with temperatures moving into the upper 80s.

As we go through the rest of the week we continue to expect rain chances to come down and heat along with humidity to come up for the ArkLaTex. While we could see some more isolated wet weather Wednesday, overall we will be moving into a much drier period of weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures though along with the heat index will certainly be on the toasty side though the second half of the week with highs in the low 90s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures right around the 100 degree mark. Even though we have to deal with the heat we should be able to get the Red River Balloon Rally off and running on Friday.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking more summer heat on the way for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures over the weekend look to continue to be in the 90s and combined with humidity that will be downright oppressive for the region. So if you do have outdoor plans this weekend make sure you are plenty hydrated as it will be scorching outside.

In the meantime, get ready for another round of showers and storms Tuesday! Have a great day!

