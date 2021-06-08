Yokem Connection
Pleasant Grove High baseball team headed to Austin for state tournament

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Excitement in the air as a Texarkana high school baseball team is representing the ArkLaTex in the Texas baseball tournament after a five-year drought.

“Play for Pleasant Grove going to Austin and play some baseball. It’s going to be fun,” said Hudson Twisdale with Pleasant Grove baseball.

An early morning sendoff was held Tuesday, June 8 for Texarkana’s Pleasant Grove High School baseball team. The squad is on its way to the Texas State Baseball Tournament.

“I’m just excited for the trip, excited to see how we are going to play and hopefully we will come back with a state championship,” said Alex Galvan, a player.

“Our community support is amazing, as you can see here today. So far, the season has been great and we are going down there and give it everything we got,” said Riley Fincher, baseball coach.

The Hawks defeated cross town rival, Liberty-Eylau, during the first week of June to become Region 2 Champions and earned the right to go to Austin for the 4-A state tournament. This Texarkana team is slated to play Stephenville on Wednesday, June 9 in a semi-final game.

“They are on a huge winning streak right now. They are a great team and we know we will have our hands full,” Fincher said.

Pleasant Grove is taking a 33-8 record into the tournament and Coach Fincher says his team is right where they want to be.

“Our expectations here are always very high. We talk to our kids about it, we don’t shy away from it, and we say that in the most humble way possible, but our expectation every year is to finish our season in Austin,” the coach said.

The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. on the University of Texas Baseball diamond.

“It’s going to be fun, a good one. We are going to get the dub,” Twisdale said.

