One shot at apartment complex in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One man is recovering after being shot in the leg Monday night at an apartment complex in Texarkana.

The shooting happened Monday night (June 7) around 7 p.m. at the Fox Creek Apartments, which are in the 4300 block of County Avenue. Police say they got a report that a 22-year-old man had been shot in the leg there.

Officers showed up to find the victim sitting in a car with a gunshot wound to his upper left leg. He was taken to an area hospital via ambulance, where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

Texarkana Arkansas Police Department officials say the victim was not able to give much information about who may have shot him. Officers also spoke with a witness at the complex. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 903-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

A man was found dead inside his apartment at this same complex back on May 26.

